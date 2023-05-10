Shots heard near Tunisia Jewish pilgrimage site
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 02:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 02:12 IST
A resident of Tunisia's island of Djerba said he had heard an exchange of shots on Tuesday near a synagogue where a Jewish pilgrimage is taking place.
Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio station also reported an exchange of gunshots on the island and that a police officer had been found shot but did not say if it was close to the pilgrimage site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement