U.S. prosecutors file criminal charges against Republican lawmaker Santos -CNN

U.S. federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against George Santos, the embattled Republican U.S. congressman who has admitted to lying about his resume but defied calls to step down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three sources. Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday in federal court in New York's Eastern District, where charges have been filed under seal, CNN reported.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

