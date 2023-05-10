Indonesian president calls on ASEAN to play a role in keeping region's peace

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Wednesday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to play a role in maintaining peace in the region, during his opening remarks at 42nd ASEAN summit.

The two-day event, which brings leaders from across the region, has been overshadowed by the escalating political crisis in Myanmar.

