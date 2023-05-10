Indonesian president calls on ASEAN to play a role in keeping region's peace
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:19 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Wednesday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to play a role in maintaining peace in the region, during his opening remarks at 42nd ASEAN summit.
The two-day event, which brings leaders from across the region, has been overshadowed by the escalating political crisis in Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- ASEAN
- Joko Widodo
- Myanmar
- 42nd ASEAN
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Quake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
Myanmar's neighbours, some ASEAN members hold secretive talks on crisis - sources
Myanmar's neighbours, some ASEAN members hold secretive talks on crisis - sources
"India has sophisticated hospitals, talented doctors": Indonesian Health Ministry director
Two Indian naval ships reach Singapore to participate in ASEAN-India maritime exercise