Indonesian president calls on ASEAN to play a role in keeping region's peace

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:19 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Wednesday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to play a role in maintaining peace in the region, during his opening remarks at 42nd ASEAN summit.

The two-day event, which brings leaders from across the region, has been overshadowed by the escalating political crisis in Myanmar.

