Permanent reallocation of portfolios following Meka Whaitiri's removal

Kieran McAnulty becomes Lead Minister for Cyclone Recovery in the Hawke’s Bay.

Updated: 10-05-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:36 IST
Permanent reallocation of portfolios following Meka Whaitiri’s removal
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Prime Minister has confirmed the permanent reallocation of portfolios following Meka Whaitiri’s removal as a Minister.

Kieran McAnulty becomes Lead Minister for Cyclone Recovery in the Hawke’s Bay.

Rachel Brooking becomes Minister for Food Safety.

Peeni Henare becomes Minister for Veterans.

Willow-Jean Prime becomes Associate Minister of Statistics.

Jo Luxton becomes a Minister outside of Cabinet, holding the portfolios of Minister of Customs, Associate Minister of Agriculture and Associate Minister of Education.

Due to her extensive travel commitments as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta requested her responsibilities as a Waikato regional lead for cyclone recovery be transferred. These go to Michael Wood.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

