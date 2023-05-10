Go First CEO says NCLT order is landmark, historic
Go First CEO Kaushik Khona on Wednesday described the NCLT's decision to admit the airline's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as a ''landmark judgement'' that is very timely and effective for its revival.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed Abhliash Lal as interim resolution professional (IRP) to run the debt-ridden company.
Besides, the tribunal has imposed a moratorium on the company and has suspended its board of directors.
This is a historic and landmark judgement. It is also a perfect example ''in the context of revival of a viable business before it becomes unviable,'' Khona told PTI over phone.
He also said the order is very timely and effective.
Cash-starved Go First had filed for the voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2.
