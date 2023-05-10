Left Menu

13-year-old girl saves toddler's life by jumping into well

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:25 IST
In an act of exemplary bravery, a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Chatra district jumped into 40 feet deep well to save the life of a toddler, villagers said on Wednesday.

The girl Kajal Kumari Bhuiyan is said to have caught the 3-year-old toddler by one hand and a pipe of motor pump installed in the well by another to keep afloat till villagers rushed to their rescue, eyewitnesses said.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner, Abu Imran told PTI that he has sought the details of the incident and would recommend the name of the girl for the bravery award given her exceptional courage.

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening at Husian village of Mayurhand block of Chatra district, about 170 km from the state capital Ranchi.

The girl who was injured badly was sent for treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hazaribagh with the help of panchayat leaders, Mukhiya and others in the village on Tuesday.

''When three-year-old Shivam Kumar fell into the well while playing near it, Kajal who saw this jumped into the well without wasting a second. She managed to catch Shivam and held the pipe and shouted for help,'' a villager said.

Kajal is the sister of the toddler's mother and she kept shouting for help till the villagers gathered there.

Both Kajal and Shivam were rescued after about an hour with the help of a rope, villagers said.

