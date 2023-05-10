Russia moves to 'denounce' European armed forces treaty - decree

Russia may formally "denounce" the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The decree formally appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to represent Putin during parliamentary proceedings on denouncing the treaty, which aimed to regulate the number of forces deployed by Warsaw Pact and NATO countries.

Russia announced in 2015 that it was completely halting its participation in the treaty.

