UK names Sam Beckett as new Chief Economic Adviser to Treasury

Britain has appointed Sam Beckett as the new Chief Economic Adviser to the Treasury, the government's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"(Beckett's) economic expertise and leadership in a range of government departments will be indispensable," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement.

Beckett joins the Treasury from a senior role at the Office for National Statistics and UK Statistics Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)