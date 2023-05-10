UK names Sam Beckett as new Chief Economic Adviser to Treasury
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has appointed Sam Beckett as the new Chief Economic Adviser to the Treasury, the government's finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"(Beckett's) economic expertise and leadership in a range of government departments will be indispensable," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement.
Beckett joins the Treasury from a senior role at the Office for National Statistics and UK Statistics Authority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement