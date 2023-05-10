Left Menu

Kremlin declines to comment on Black Sea grain deal talks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:18 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin declined on Wednesday to comment on the progress of talks aimed at extending the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement on May 18 unless what it calls obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports are lifted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia's position was well known and that work on the deal was underway.

