Water treatment services firm VA Tech WABAG Ltd to enter Bangladesh market

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has forayed into the Bangladesh market by securing a design, build and operate (DBO) order from the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, the company said on Wednesday.

The award of the contract includes reconstruction, expansion and operation of 200 million litres per day (MLD) Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The project is funded by multilateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under the Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project, VA TECH WABAG said in a statement.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning, it added.

Equipped with an activated sludge treatment process, the plant would produce green energy from biogas to meet the energy requirement for plant operation, playing an important role in combating global climate change.

''The project will improve the health and environmental conditions of the city by discharging the treated wastewater into nearby rivers and water bodies and this will ensure safe and reliable sanitation to over three million inhabitants,'' the company said.

The project would boost the Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project's ambition towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations related to clean water and sanitation, and sustainable cities and communities, the statement added.

