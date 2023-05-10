Pakistan court indicts ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:58 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported. Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case.
