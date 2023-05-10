Man stabbed to death by juvenile in Delhi's Timarpur

A man was stabbed to death by a juvenile over personal enmity in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police received a call around 10 pm regarding the incident on Fateh Singh Road near Central Public Works Department (CPWD) office.

On reaching the spot, Kunal alias Ballu was found in an injured condition and taken to a trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

A case was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused was apprehended, Kalsi said, adding that a knife was recovered from his possession.

The investigation revealed that there were past altercations between the accused and the victim. On the day of the incident, the juvenile attacked the man following a scuffle, the police said.

