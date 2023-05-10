Delhi Police's epic reply to Pak actor who wanted to file complaint against PM Modi

Left Menu

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari got an epic response from Delhi Police after she took to Twitter asking for online link to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shinwari on Tuesday tweeted, Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari got an epic response from Delhi Police after she took to Twitter asking for online link to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shinwari on Tuesday tweeted, ''Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian PM and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (as they claim), then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.'' Delhi Police was quick and witty in its response. ''We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!,'' it tweeted from its official Twitter handle. The Pakistani actor's tweet came after violence that broke out in many cities of the neighbouring country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan for alleged corruption.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a hearing in a corruption case.

The court later ruled that the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was legal but the way it was carried out was illegal and decided to proceed against the Islamabad police chief and the interior secretary.

