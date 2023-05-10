Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian brigade seriously damaged, Bakhmut still Moscow's top target

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2023
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military said on Wednesday its forces had seriously damaged though not destroyed Russia's 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade near Bakhmut, and that the eastern city remained Moscow's main target.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said the situation remained "difficult" in Bakhmut, but that Moscow was increasingly forced to use regular army forces because of heavy losses among the Wagner private army group.

