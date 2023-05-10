Ukraine says Russian brigade seriously damaged, Bakhmut still Moscow's top target
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said on Wednesday its forces had seriously damaged though not destroyed Russia's 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade near Bakhmut, and that the eastern city remained Moscow's main target.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said the situation remained "difficult" in Bakhmut, but that Moscow was increasingly forced to use regular army forces because of heavy losses among the Wagner private army group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.N. higlights risk of big power clash
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia warns of growing risks
Russia's new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine - RIA
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia deploys new battle tank
Ukraine, migration, to top agenda as Pope Francis visits Hungary