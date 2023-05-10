Fire breaks out in slum cluster behind DPS Mathura Road

A fire broke out in a slum cluster located near Nizamuddin police station in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. A call about the fire was received around 5.03 pm, they said. Director at Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said, ''We received a call about a fire at a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin police station. Total six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.'' ''The fire is under control now. So far, no injuries have been reported,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, Garg added.

