US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of easing inflation

Updated: 10-05-2023 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose at a slightly slower-than-expected pace last month in a sign that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes were yielding result.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.39 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 33,707.20.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.57 points, or 0.60%, at 4,143.74, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 107.11 points, or 0.88%, to 12,286.66 at the opening bell.

