Govt appoints Kavitha Padmanabhan on NHB board

The government on Wednesday appointed Kavitha Padmanabhan on the board of National Housing Bank (NHB), the regulator for housing finance firms.

Padmanabhan is an Assam cadre IAS officer and serving as Commissioner and Secretary Housing and Urban Affairs in the state.

As per a government notification, her appointment in the board is with immediate effect and until further orders.

Earlier, she had served as a director in the Prime Minister's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)