Czech president: Ukraine could have our L-159 jets

Ukraine, which says its forces are waiting for better weather before launching the long-promised counteroffensive, is pleading with allies to overcome hesitation about supplying modern fighter jets. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that talks on a potential donation of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine were progressing, but no decision has been made.

The Czech Republic could give Ukraine some of its L-159 fighter jets to support its planned counter-offensive, Czech President Petr Pavel was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Prague has been among Kyiv's staunchest allies from the outbreak of Russia's aggression last February, providing material from ammunition to tanks worth billions of dollars.

The L-159 is a Czech-made, light subsonic combat aircraft designed for air support of ground forces, reconnaissance and partly also for air combat missions. "It is worth considering whether we could provide Ukraine with our L-159 aircraft," Pavel told Czech public radio in an interview.

"As direct combat support aircraft, (the planes) could also help Ukraine significantly in the counteroffensive," he said. Any decision on military shipments falls to the government.

Ukraine was also in the process of receiving two units of the Kub air-defence system from the Czechs, Pavel said. Ukraine, which says its forces are waiting for better weather before launching the long-promised counteroffensive, is pleading with allies to overcome hesitation about supplying modern fighter jets.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that talks on a potential donation of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine were progressing, but no decision has been made. Slovakia and Poland provided Ukraine with Soviet-era MIG-29 fighter jets in March.

