SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian infantry brigade near Bakhmut seriously damaged, Kyiv says

(Updates lead item on Russian infantry brigade; adds request for suspended sentence against Putin critic, paragraph 10) May 10 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian military unit said it had routed

a Russian infantry brigade from frontline territory near Bakhmut, claiming to confirm an account by the head of Russia's Wagner private army that the Russian forces had fled. CONFLICT

* Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin complained that his Wagner fighters were still not getting enough shells from the defence ministry to underpin what he said was their advance in Bakhmut. * A military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian KH-55 missile, two Polish media outlets reported. Poland has been on alert for possible spillover of weaponry from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

NUCLEAR PLANT * Russian forces are planning to evacuate more than 3,000 workers from the town that serves the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, resulting in a "catastrophic lack" of personnel, Ukraine's state-owned Energoatom company said.

SANCTIONS DEBATE * European Union states were holding a first discussion on Wednesday on proposed new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine that would target Chinese and Iranian firms and allow export curbs on third countries for busting trade restrictions.

INSIDE RUSSIA * A filling point on the Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine has been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft.

* Two drones tried to attack a military facility in Russia's Voronezh region but failed, region's governor said. * Russia's air defence forces shot down an "enemy" drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house.

* Two Russian soldiers from Kamchatka in the far east have been sentenced to two-and-a-half years each in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine, human rights group OVD-Info said. * A prosecutor in St. Petersburg has requested a three-year suspended sentence for a woman who left a note with an "insulting inscription" on the grave of President Vladimir Putin's parents, human rights group OVD-Info said.

POLAND-RUSSIA TENSION * The Kremlin said Poland's decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a "hostile act". Bilateral ties continue to fray over the war in Ukraine.

* Poland summoned Russia's ambassador over an incident on Friday involving a Russian fighter jet and a Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea, a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said. JOURNALIST KILLED

* Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

