51-yr-old man arrested for molesting two teens

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl and her sister, police said on Wednesday.

The matter was reported by the minor girl on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ajay, police said.

In her complaint, she alleged that accused Ajay, who lived in their neighbourhood had molested her and her sister, who is also a minor, on two-three occasions in the last one-and-a-half month.

The incident came to light through the community policing scheme ''Nirbheek''. Police said the scheme was launched by Delhi police to enable and encourage school-going children to report any type of harassment directly to police without any fear and without attracting attention. As a part of the scheme, the complaint boxes are installed in over 400 schools in the Dwarka district.

Personnel check these boxes on a regular basis for complaints by students, they said.

One such note dropped in a box installed at a government school in one of the villages in Chhawla brought this matter to the fore. Soon after the note was found, the victim was contacted through the school and counselled, police said.

A case was registered under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 8/12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

''Our team visited the scene of the incident and on the basis of manual surveillance, accused Ajay was tracked and arrested,'' he said.

