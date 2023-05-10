Left Menu

Stablecoin Tether's reserves hit $81.8 billion in Q1 - reserves report

Crypto investors have flocked to the stablecoin in recent months, considering it to be a relatively safe haven during the turbulence of the U.S. regional banking crisis and a regulatory crackdown on crypto firms. Tether's reserves include $53 billion of U.S. treasuries, the report said, up from $39.2 billion at the end of 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:08 IST
Stablecoin Tether's reserves hit $81.8 billion in Q1 - reserves report

Stablecoin Tether's reserves were worth $81.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, according to a reserves attestation on Wednesday, up around $14.8 billion from the previous quarter. Crypto investors have flocked to the stablecoin in recent months, considering it to be a relatively safe haven during the turbulence of the U.S. regional banking crisis and a regulatory crackdown on crypto firms.

Tether's reserves include $53 billion of U.S. treasuries, the report said, up from $39.2 billion at the end of 2022. They also include $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and $5.3 billion worth of loans which the report said are "over-collateralized". In a post on its website, Tether said it has been seeking to "reduce its reliance on pure bank deposits" and leverage the repo market instead. A repo, short for repurchase agreement, refers to when financial institutions use U.S. Treasuries and other high-quality securities as collateral to raise cash, often overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023