Raj man murders father over property dispute
A man killed his 50-year-old father by attacking him with a burning piece of wood over a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sunil Manat, a resident of Chak Mahudi village falling under the Kotwali police station area. He had an argument with his father Shiva Manat on Tuesday night after which he hit him with a burning piece of word, leading to the latter's death, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dungarpur Surendra Solanki said.
A case has been registered following a complaint lodged by the elder son of the deceased, he said.
DSP said the accused worked as a labourer in Gujarat and used to visit home after four to five days.
