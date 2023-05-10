Left Menu

Ukraine says some Russia units at Bakhmut have retreated up to 2 km

Updated: 10-05-2023 21:29 IST
Ukraine says some Russia units at Bakhmut have retreated up to 2 km

A top Ukrainian military commander on Wednesday said Russian forces in some parts of the eastern city of Bakhmut had retreated by up to 2 km as the result of counter attacks by pro-Kyiv units.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who heads Ukraine's ground forces, made the comments in a post on Telegram.

