Left Menu

Former HP SSC secy granted bail in junior office assistant paper leak case

Former secretary of Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission, who was arrested in connection with an exam paper leak case, was granted conditional bail on Wednesday, officials said.Himachal Administrative Services HAS officer Jitendra Kumar Kanwar was arrested on April 4 last in connection with the Junior Office Assistant Information Technology exam paper leak case.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:35 IST
Former HP SSC secy granted bail in junior office assistant paper leak case
  • Country:
  • India

Former secretary of Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission, who was arrested in connection with an exam paper leak case, was granted conditional bail on Wednesday, officials said.

Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officer Jitendra Kumar Kanwar was arrested on April 4 last in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) exam paper leak case. Special Judge, Hamirpur, Vikas Bhardwaj granted conditional bail to Kanwar. As per the order, the accused would be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 75,000 on the condition that he would attend the Court on each hearing, will not leave the country without the prior permission of the Court and will tamper with the evidence and join the investigation of the case as and when required by the police. The JOA (IT) paper leak scam was unearthed on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths arrested HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with the solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, besides a laptop and other documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023