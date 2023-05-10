Left Menu

Ukraine war will increasingly pit quantity against quality -NATO official

The war in Ukraine will increasingly be a battle between large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment and a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training, NATO's top military official said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:50 IST
Ukraine war will increasingly pit quantity against quality -NATO official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The war in Ukraine will increasingly be a battle between large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment and a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training, NATO's top military official said on Wednesday. Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of NATO's military committee, noted Russia was now deploying significant numbers of T-54 tanks - an old model designed in the years after World War Two.

"But the problem is they still have a lot of T-54s. So ... in terms of numbers, quantity, it is an issue," Bauer told reporters after a meeting of the alliance's national military chiefs at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "What we will see now is that the Russians will focus - have to focus - on quantity, larger number of conscripts, and mobilize people, not well-trained, older materiel. But large numbers," he said.

The Ukrainians meanwhile would "focus on quality, with Western weapon systems and Western training. That's the big difference in the coming months, I would say." Bauer said the NATO military chiefs restated "unrelenting support" to a Ukrainian representative at the meeting.

"There is no doubt that NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Bauer, a Dutch military officer. U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's top commander for Europe, added the degradation of Russian forces was "very uneven".

"It's predominantly in the ground forces," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023