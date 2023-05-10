Left Menu

Mumbai: Two killed, one hurt as two-wheeler hits electricity pole; none wore helmet

A two-wheeler rider and another man sitting pillion were killed on Wednesday when their motor scooter collided with an electricity pole on the BKC flyover in Mumbai, while their friend was seriously injured, police said.None of the three men was wearing a helmet, an official said.

None of the three men was wearing a helmet, an official said. The accident occurred in the morning when the trio was headed to Kurla on a motor scooter. The 24-year-old rider and 30-year-old man sitting right behind him died on the spot after the collision, while the 18-year-old youth suffered serious injuries. The three men are residents of suburban Govandi who were enjoying a bike ride, the official said. Police have registered an accidental death report. The statement of the injured youth is yet to be registered, the official said.

