No significant progress on ASEAN's Myanmar peace plan - Indonesia president
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 06:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 06:37 IST
No significant progress has been made on the implementation of a peace plan that Myanmar's junta agreed to with ASEAN two years ago, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.
He was speaking at a regional summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which he is the chair.
