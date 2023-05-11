MP: Woman names late father-in-law in domestic violence case, husband seeks damages from her

A 28-year-old woman has named her late father-in-law as one of the respondents in a case of alleged domestic violence filed in a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a lawyer said.

After summons was issued against the man who died 21 years ago, the woman's husband requested the court to quash the case filed by his wife and order payment of appropriate compensation for the mental agony caused to him and his family by the alleged false allegations.

Defence lawyer Preeti Mehna told reporters on Wednesday that the woman has filed a case before the First Class Judicial Magistrate (JMFC) against her husband, mother-in-law as well as the late father-in-law under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

''The woman and her husband had a love marriage in 2013, while her father-in-law died in 2002,'' she said.

The JMFC, while hearing the lawsuit filed by the woman, issued summons to her late father-in-law along with two other respondents on February 13 this year. The court then fixed April 10 as the date for his ''appearance'' along with the other respondents.

Mehna said she filed an application in the court on May 9 on behalf of her client in which the death certificate of the woman's father-in-law was also attached.

The application states the woman has misused the judicial process by keeping the court in the dark (about her father-in-law's death, so her case alleging domestic violence should be dismissed and strict action be taken against her as per the law.

The defence lawyer said the application also requested the court to order payment of appropriate compensation to her client for the alleged mental agony caused by the ''false'' suit filed by the woman.

The court has fixed July 5 for the woman's response to the defence's application, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)