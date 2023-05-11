Left Menu

Low-intensity blast at midnight in Amritsar, five held in explosion incidents

A low-intensity blast took place near the Golden Temple here late in the night, the third such incident in this holy city in a week, police said on Thursday. Punjab Police chief said that five people have been arrested in connection with the explosions that took place this week.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-05-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 08:56 IST
  Country:
  • India

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had earlier said that police were informed around midnight that ''a loud sound'' had been heard.

''It is suspected that another explosion has taken place,'' Singh told reporters, adding that a forensic team has reached the spot and the whole area has been sealed.

As part of the precautionary measures, we are rounding up suspects and an investigation is underway, the Amritsar Police Commissioner said.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a tweet, said, ''Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. Five persons arrested.'' A low-intensity explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on May 6. The second one occurred in the area in less than 30 hours after the first blast.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the state of being a ''total failure'' in preventing such incidents.

Referring to the previous two blasts, he said such matters should not have been taken lightly.

''I can say that it is a total failure of the government. Had it been deeply investigated, last night's incident would not have taken place,'' the SGPC chief said and suspected a conspiracy behind these incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

