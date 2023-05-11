China foreign ministry: China, Australia can solve trade concerns via dialogue
Updated: 11-05-2023
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China and Australia can solve each other's trade concerns through constructive dialogue.
Developing healthy and stable China-Australia relations is in both countries' interest, said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular press conference when asked to comment about the visit of Australia's trade minister.
