Left Menu

Tribal leader shot dead by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal: Police

A tribal leader was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Odishas Kandhamal district, police said Thursday.The incident happened in Saulipada village on Wednesday night, they said.The deceased, identified as Subal Kanhar, was a former sarpanch, said Tapan Kumar Nahak, the inspector-in-charge of Phiringia police station.A group of over 10 armed Maoists stormed the village, and barged into Kanhars house.

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:52 IST
Tribal leader shot dead by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal leader was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said Thursday.

The incident happened in Saulipada village on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased, identified as Subal Kanhar, was a former sarpanch, said Tapan Kumar Nahak, the inspector-in-charge of Phiringia police station.

A group of over 10 armed Maoists stormed the village, and barged into Kanhar's house. They then took him to the outskirts of the village where they shot him dead, police sources said.

The Maoists suspected that he was working as a police informer, they said.

After receiving a series of threats from the Maoists, Kanhar left his village for Balliguda, where he was living for the last four years. He returned home a couple of months back after a new CRPF camp was set up nearby, locals said.

After the murder, locals started to flee the village out of fear. Police said a search operation was underway for those behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023