PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:59 IST
6 Pak soldiers and as many terrorists killed in Balochistan

At least six Pakistani soldiers and as many terrorists were killed in a gun battle between the security forces and militants in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday.

The rebels attacked a paramilitary Frontier Corps Compound in the Muslim Bagh area of the province, leading to a hostage situation, according to a statement by the army.

The clearance commenced on Friday evening after repulsing the initial onslaught of terrorists and was completed on Saturday morning, it said.

"All six terrorists in the compound, who were well equipped, have been sent to hell," the army said, adding that necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

It said the complex clearance operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block.

"The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach," the army said.

Six soldiers and a civilian were killed while six individuals, including a woman, were injured, it said.

The security forces are determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it said.

The region is facing an onslaught from militants who on Friday night raided a security forces post in the Hoshab area of the province.

After successfully repulsing the raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means, according to the military.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep grief and sorrow" over the death of six soldiers of the Pakistan Army and one civilian.

According to a statement, the premier said the armed forces are determined to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said the entire nation stands by the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

