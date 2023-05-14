Left Menu

Maha: Clash between 2 groups in Akola; Section 144 imposed in parts of city

District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said.One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said.Raut appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.

A clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city over a social media post following which Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent unlawful assembly of people was imposed in parts of the city, officials said on Sunday.

Two-three persons were injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in the sensitive Old City area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said, adding that one person was also feared dead in the violence.

Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, she said.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, the official said.

According to local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace. District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said.

One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said.

Raut appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

