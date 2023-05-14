Left Menu

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Anantnag

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout after a brief exchange of fire with the ultras in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district, police said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Andan in the districts Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Anantnag
Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout after a brief exchange of fire with the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Andan in the district's Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said. The officer said the militants opened fire on the security forces and a gunfight ensued. The ultras managed to escape and in a subsequent search, blankets and other stores were found in a ''cave-like'' hideout, the officer said. There are no reports of casualties on either side, police said.

