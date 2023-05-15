Left Menu

IL&FS money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:29 IST
IL&FS money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Maharashtra NCP president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, official sources said Monday The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12 but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician has now been asked to appear on May 22, the sources said.

Patil, a former minister of home and finance, is also the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is a seven-term legislator.

He had told reporters last week that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some ''commission amount'' by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the agency and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG--, the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023