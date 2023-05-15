Two arrested for robbing trader in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar

Two men, including an e-rickshaw driver, were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman of his belongings in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Monday. The accused used a toy gun to threaten the victim during the robbery, they said. The accused have been identified as Arjun Kashyap (27), a resident of Kailash Nagar, and Nafis Malik (34), a resident of Jafrabad. The incident took place on May 9, police said, adding the trader runs an undergarment shop in Gandhi Nagar. After closing his shop and godown, the victim, who was carrying a bag containing keys of his establishments and Rs 2,000 cash, was going to take a rickshaw for metro station, a senior police officer said. When he reached near Shiv Shakti mandir, two persons came there on a scooter wearing helmets and hit him due to which he fell on road. One of the accused snatched his bag and when he resisted, another accused threatened him with a gun, the officer said. The victim started shouting for help, following which the accused fled the spot leaving behind the scooter, police said. While Kashyap was arrested from his residence following a raid, his accomplice Malik was nabbed from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The accused persons revealed that both were in dire need of money. Kashyap used to ply his e-rickshaw in Gandhi Nagar area and had seen the complainant carrying a bag several times and planned to rob him, police said. Kashyap was found previously involved in an attempt to murder case. Malik, an auto driver, used to work for Chenu Pahalwan gang of Seelampur, police said, adding he was previously found involved in two cases of murder and theft. The bag of the trader containing keys and register, the stolen scooter and the toy gun used to threaten the complainant were recovered from the accused's possession, police added.

