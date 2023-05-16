Odisha: Two drown in Genguti river while bathing

Two persons drowned in a river in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Amit Khandai and Malaya Nayak, residents of Sasan Purusottampur village, were bathing in the Genguti river when the incident happened at Radhadeipur ghat, said Priyabrata Pattanaik, the inspector-in-charge of Badachana police station.

Locals rescued them in critical condition, and took them to the Community Health Centre where they died while undergoing treatment, police said.

