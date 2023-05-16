Left Menu

Ex-minister murder case: YSRCP MP told to appear before CBI on May 19

YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy is expected to appear before the CBI here on May 19 in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of former state Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.The CBI, which is investigating the murder case had issued notice to Avinash Reddy, asking him to appear before it here on Tuesday for questioning relating to the case.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:04 IST
YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy is expected to appear before the CBI here on May 19 in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of former state Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder case had issued notice to Avinash Reddy, asking him to appear before it here on Tuesday for questioning relating to the case. However, the Kadapa MP sought time to appear before the central agency in view of his pre-finalised schedule in his home district, pointing out that the CBI notice was issued to him at a short notice. He was asked by the central agency to appear before it on May 19, sources said. Avinash Reddy has appeared before the CBI at least five times this year. He had subsequently moved the High Court with anticipatory bail petition.

Avinash Reddy's father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

The Telangana High Court on April 28 posted the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash Reddy pertaining to the case to June 5. Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

