Left Menu

Two murder accused shot at inside court premises in UP's Jaunpur

Two men accused of murder were allegedly shot at when they were brought to a court here for hearing in the case on Tuesday, police said.Mithilesh Giri and Suryaprakash Rai were being taken to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for appearance when two persons fired at them on the court premises around noon, Superintendent of Police City Brijesh Kumar Gautam said.He said one the attackers was caught by advocates and handed over to the police.Mithilesh was hit by a bullet on his back while Suryaprakash was hit on his arm.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:09 IST
Two murder accused shot at inside court premises in UP's Jaunpur
  • Country:
  • India

Two men accused of murder were allegedly shot at when they were brought to a court here for hearing in the case on Tuesday, police said.

Mithilesh Giri and Suryaprakash Rai were being taken to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for appearance when two persons fired at them on the court premises around noon, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar Gautam said.

He said one the attackers was caught by advocates and handed over to the police.

''Mithilesh was hit by a bullet on his back while Suryaprakash was hit on his arm. They were admitted to the district hospital, from where they were shifted to the trauma centre in Varanasi,'' Gautam said.

The attacker caught at the spot was identified as Shravan Kumar Yadav, he said. He said efforts are on to nab another person involved in the attack.

Giri and Rai were lodged in the district jail on May 6, 2022 in a case pertaining to the murder of wrestler Badal Yadav at Dharmapur Bazar in the Gaurabadshahpur area, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the firing on the court premises created panic among those present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023