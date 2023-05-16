Two murder accused shot at inside court premises in UP's Jaunpur

Two men accused of murder were allegedly shot at when they were brought to a court here for hearing in the case on Tuesday, police said.

Mithilesh Giri and Suryaprakash Rai were being taken to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for appearance when two persons fired at them on the court premises around noon, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar Gautam said.

He said one the attackers was caught by advocates and handed over to the police.

''Mithilesh was hit by a bullet on his back while Suryaprakash was hit on his arm. They were admitted to the district hospital, from where they were shifted to the trauma centre in Varanasi,'' Gautam said.

The attacker caught at the spot was identified as Shravan Kumar Yadav, he said. He said efforts are on to nab another person involved in the attack.

Giri and Rai were lodged in the district jail on May 6, 2022 in a case pertaining to the murder of wrestler Badal Yadav at Dharmapur Bazar in the Gaurabadshahpur area, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the firing on the court premises created panic among those present there.

