Left Menu

Spokesperson says one of Libya's rival administrations has suspended its prime minister

One of Libyas rival administrations voted Tuesday to suspend its prime minister, who has been placed under investigation, the parliaments spokesperson said.Fathi Bashagha was the prime Minister of Libyas eastern-based parliament, known as the House of Representatives, which operates in Tobruk.The reason for Bashaghas suspension and investigation was not immediately clear.The House of Representatives finance minister, Osama Hamada, has taken over Bashaghas duties, spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said.Torn by civil conflict since 2011, Libya is divided between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.

PTI | Irapuato | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:15 IST
Spokesperson says one of Libya's rival administrations has suspended its prime minister

One of Libya's rival administrations voted Tuesday to suspend its prime minister, who has been placed under investigation, the parliament's spokesperson said.

Fathi Bashagha was the prime Minister of Libya's eastern-based parliament, known as the House of Representatives, which operates in Tobruk.

The reason for Bashagha's suspension and investigation was not immediately clear.

The House of Representatives finance minister, Osama Hamada, has taken over Bashagha's duties, spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said.

Torn by civil conflict since 2011, Libya is divided between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground. Libya's Western government is based in the capital Tripoli and is headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Bashagha, a former interior minister and air force pilot, was appointed prime minister by the House of Representatives in February 2022.

The U.N.'s special representative to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, unveiled an initiative in late February aiming to usher the divided country to the ballot box before the end of 2023. Both parliaments have agreed upon a joint committee to draft electoral law for the vote, however progress has since slowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023