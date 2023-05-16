Left Menu

CBI arrests AAP worker in Delhi excise policy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:24 IST
CBI arrests AAP worker in Delhi excise policy case
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested AAP worker Charanpreet Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal agency alleged that Charanpreet Singh, who is based in Delhi, was collecting money from Angadias (hawala operators) and distributing it further for expenses incurred during the 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign of the party.

Last week, the CBI had arrested a media executive, Arvind Kumar Singh, for allegedly transferring Rs 17 crore to Chariot Media, which handled outdoor advertising for the AAP during the Goa polls.

Charanpreet Singh allegedly handled a portion of this Rs 17 crore for distribution, the officials said, adding that he was one of the several persons authorised to collect money from hawala operators and distribute it for campaign purposes.

The CBI FIR has alleged that the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

''It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

''It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,'' a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was filed on August 17 last year.

Some loopholes and lacunae were intentionally left or created in the policy and the same were meant to be utilised or exploited later on, according to the CBI.

The agency has alleged that kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore were paid in advance to some AAP leaders in Delhi and public servants by some people in the liquor business from south India through co-accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Dinesh Arora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023