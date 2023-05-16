Left Menu

Bank employee kills his male colleague in Mumbai over 'love triangle', held: Police

He dumped the body near railway tracks before fleeing, the GRP official said.The incident came to light after some passersby spotted the body and informed the Jogeshwari station master.During the investigation, the GRP found that a man working in a bank had prima facie committed the crime.

  • Country:
  • India

Jealous over his former girlfriend's affair with his male colleague, a 25-year-old employee of a private bank in Mumbai allegedly killed him by smashing his head with a heavy stone, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. The accused, Chuttan Safi, had dumped the body of the victim, Sandesh Patil, near railway tracks in suburban Jogeshwari. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused, the victim, and the woman are colleagues working in different branches of the same bank. Saafi, who hails from Bihar and currently staying in Goregaon, committed the crime on May 15 night after inviting Patil for a drinking session in Jogeshwari.

''Saafi attacked Patil with a stone, following which he fell unconscious. He then badly smashed his head. He dumped the body near railway tracks before fleeing,'' the GRP official said.

The incident came to light after some passersby spotted the body and informed the Jogeshwari station master.

During the investigation, the GRP found that a man working in a bank had prima facie committed the crime. He was identified and arrested.

Police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

