Fed's Barr anticipates plan on new capital rules this summer

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:38 IST
The top regulatory official the Federal Reserve said he expects to unveil his thoughts on reworking capital and liquidity rules for banks sometime this summer.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Congress that he expects in the coming months to detail how to rework rules following a long-running "holistic review" of existing requirements. He added any rule changes will go through the formal proposal and comment process.

