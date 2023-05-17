Left Menu

Up man thrashes brother to death over missing goats

A man allegedly thrashed his brother to death after accusing him of stealing his goats in the Gauriganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.Amethi Superintendent of Police SP Elamaran G said the duo got into an argument in the morning after one Shiv Nayak Singh accused his brother Ram Nayak Singh 50 of stealing his goats.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:26 IST
Up man thrashes brother to death over missing goats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly thrashed his brother to death after accusing him of stealing his goats in the Gauriganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G said the duo got into an argument in the morning after one Shiv Nayak Singh accused his brother Ram Nayak Singh (50) of stealing his goats. As the argument escalated soon into a scuffle, Ram, his wife Rita Singh (45) and son Uttam Singh (22) were beaten up with sticks, Elamaran said. Ram succumbed to his injuries when all three victims were being taken to the Gauriganj district hospital, the SP said, adding that the woman and her son are in stable condition.

A case has been registered against Shiv, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023