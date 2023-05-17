Left Menu

Fire at Karkardooma court

A minor fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of Karkardooma court in east Delhi, officials said. No one was reported injured.According to the Delhi Fire Service, they were informed about the blaze at 2.53 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 3.15 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they were informed about the blaze at 2.53 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 3.15 pm. The fire originated from the AC control room, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

