Fire at Karkardooma court

A minor fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of Karkardooma court in east Delhi, officials said. No one was reported injured.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they were informed about the blaze at 2.53 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 3.15 pm. The fire originated from the AC control room, they said.

