INS 'Batti Malv' arrives at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port on official visit

Indian Naval Ship Batti Malv has docked at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee harbour for a two-day formal visit to promote cooperation and goodwill between the navies of the two countries, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

INS Batti Malv, manned by a crew of 101, was on Tuesday ceremonially welcomed by the island nation's Navy in accordance with naval traditions, a statement by the Sri Lankan Navy said on Tuesday.

The ship's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Man Singh M Mane, called on Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara, at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, the statement said. They will also take part in a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee harbour.

Trincomalee was formerly a stronghold of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The crew of the 46-metre-long INS 'Batti Malv' engaged in a Visit Board Search & Seize (VBSS) training exercise at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters in Trincomalee on Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to depart the island nation on Wednesday and is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the port.

