Left Menu

INS 'Batti Malv' arrives at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port on official visit

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:05 IST
INS 'Batti Malv' arrives at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port on official visit
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian Naval Ship Batti Malv has docked at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee harbour for a two-day formal visit to promote cooperation and goodwill between the navies of the two countries, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

INS Batti Malv, manned by a crew of 101, was on Tuesday ceremonially welcomed by the island nation's Navy in accordance with naval traditions, a statement by the Sri Lankan Navy said on Tuesday.

The ship's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Man Singh M Mane, called on Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara, at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, the statement said. They will also take part in a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee harbour.

Trincomalee was formerly a stronghold of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The crew of the 46-metre-long INS 'Batti Malv' engaged in a Visit Board Search & Seize (VBSS) training exercise at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters in Trincomalee on Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to depart the island nation on Wednesday and is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023