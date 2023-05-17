Woman found hanging from ceiling fan in east Delhi house

A 19-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan inside her rented accommodation in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 3.30 pm, a PCR call was received about a woman found hanging inside her house in D-Block of New Ashok Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta tied around her neck. The room was locked from inside and no suicide note was found.

The body was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary for a post mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The woman, who had been living in the house for the last two months with a roommate, had studied up to Class 12 and was working in a company in Noida Sector 2, the DCP said.

Her family members have accused one Amit Tyagi to have some role behind her suicide, they said.

The family is claiming to have some incriminating messages against Tyagi and also a photo of him with the teenager, police said.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC is being registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)