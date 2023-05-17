Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:35 IST
Youth should be nurtured with strong sense of purpose and passion: Ajay Bhatt
Image Credit: Twitter(@AjaybhattBJP4UK)
Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt today on May 17, 2023 urged the youth to foster strong sense of purpose and passion to meet the challenges of life. He was addressing the National Cadets Corps (NCC)cadets after flagging off the 85th NCC Boys & Girls Mountaineering Expedition 2023 in New Delhi.

Commending NCC on its role in nation building, Raksha Rajya Mantri said: “The role of NCC in nation building is well known to all of us. The qualities of discipline, leadership, camaraderie and adventure being inculcated among the student community of the nation by the NCC will surely prepare them to take on greater challenges of life”.

The team of NCC Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Yunum in Himachal Pradesh constitutes of 4 Officers, 10 PI Staff and 18 NCC Cadets out of which 11 are Girls. These cadets have been selected from various NCC Directorates of the country.

This is the 85th NCC Cadets Expedition since 1970.The team will be attempting to scale Mt Yunum (6111m) located in the Lahaul District of Himachal Pradesh by 1st week of June 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

