Security forces kill 2 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

The operation was conducted in Jani Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the operation, an intense exchange of firing took place between troops and terrorists. Two terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the spot, the army said.

The slain terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent citizens, it added.

