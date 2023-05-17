Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:58 IST
LJD elects Javed Raza as national president
Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Wednesday elected Javed Raza as its national president.

He was elected during the party's national executive meeting here.

Raza has been elected as the national president after S N Gautham, who was holding the post, expressed his intention to step down due to personal reasons, LJD said in a release.

Addressing the national executive, Raza said that he will work whole heartedly for the unification of Janata Parivaar and all liked minded parties.

